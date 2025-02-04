Helium Mobile introduces a free phone plan with 3GB of data

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Helium Mobile is launching a new Zero Plan that costs nothing for 3GB of data, 300 texts, and 100 minutes of calling.

A Cloud Points program lets you share your location, answer surveys, and more to earn gift card rewards.

The Zero Plan is by invitation or referral only for now, though there are two other paid plans you can choose if you don’t want to wait.

Back in 2022, Helium Mobile arrived with a fairly unique premise, as it promised to embrace decentralized wireless communication. Essentially, this means Helium operates through a combination of data sharing via community-owned hotspots and T-Mobile’s network for when you’re not near a hotspot. The service has evolved a bit since its early roots, and now it’s expanding further with the introduction of a completely free plan.

The Zero Plan offers 3GB of data, 300 texts, and 100 minutes of phone calls for absolutely nothing. There are no hidden fees or monthly bills here. Additionally, Helium will offer a Cloud Points program that rewards users who participate in activities like location sharing, referrals, and surveys. These points can then be redeemed for gift cards and more.

At least for now, the Zero Plan is by invitation only, though anyone within the US can sign up for the waitlist or be added via a referral.

Don’t want to wait to get on the list or need more data, calling, or texting than the Zero Plan allows? There are two other plans you can choose from. The Air Plan ups the data to 10GB with unlimited talk and text for $15 a month, while the Infinity Plan promises unlimited talk, text, and data for $30 a month. The Infinity plan also has the advantage of 720p video quality, while the two other plans stick to 480p.

Be aware all plans operate on a bring-your-own-device model, which means you’ll need an unlocked iPhone or Android phone before jumping over to the network.

