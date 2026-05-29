Telegram's finally getting an official Wear OS app again

TL;DR Telegram now offers a Wear OS version of its app again, after discontinuing the previous wearable app in 2021.

The app is available to users signed up for Telegram’s beta program.

If you’re enrolled, you can download the Wear OS on the Play Store today.

Telegram is back on Wear OS. After years of absence from Google’s wearable platform, Telegram has released a new Wear OS app for beta users, and you can grab it now.

As brought to our attention by SammyGuru, users enrolled in Telegram’s beta program through the Play Store are now able to install an official wearable version of the messaging app that looks and works a lot like the full version.

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The new wearable Telegram app preserves a lot of what people are used to in the full version, including chat backgrounds. SammyGuru says that even large group chats are relatively easy to navigate, thanks to the app’s clever condensed layout. Conversations also feature a prominent Open on Phone button to so you can easily pick up where you were reading in the full version of the app.

The previous Wear OS Telegram app was discontinued in 2021, leaving users to rely on Wear OS’s generic notification functionality or third-party apps to keep on top of conversations on the go.

If you’re enrolled in Telegram’s beta program, you should see the option to install the Wear OS version of the app on the Play Store now. If you’re not in the beta but you’d like to be, you can enroll by scrolling to the bottom of Telegram’s Play Store page and tapping Join in the card about the app’s beta program.

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