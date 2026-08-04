Telegram's Apple App Store mystery continues, but it's still available on Android

Telegram disappeared from Apple’s App Store on Monday in what appears to have been a worldwide issue. While Telegram now says the app has been restored, its return doesn’t seem to be complete just yet.

Earlier on Monday, users across multiple countries noticed that searching for Telegram on the App Store no longer returned the app. Existing users with Telegram already installed on their iPhones and iPads could continue using it, but new downloads were unavailable.

Interestingly, the app continued to appear on the Mac App Store and never disappeared from the Google Play Store.

Telegram acknowledged the issue and gave the following statement to Reuters, without explaining why the app disappeared in the first place:

Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users.

Despite Telegram’s statement, the rollout of the restoration appears to be ongoing or incomplete. At the time of writing this article, we still can’t find the Telegram app on Apple’s App Store. Visiting the direct App Store link results in an error page instead of the app listing, suggesting that the restoration is still pending across several regions.