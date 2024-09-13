TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 2 and V Flip 2 launch alongside new PHANTOM V Pen

TECNO

TL;DR TECNO has launched the new book-style foldable, the PHANTOM V Fold 2.

Additionally, it’s launched the flip-style PHANTOM V Flip 2 and a new stylus, the PHANTOM V Pen.

It has not announced pricing or availability for any of the products.

There have been a lot of foldable phones launched recently, with the best-selling Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 making waves and the HONOR Magic V3 grabbing headlines for its unbelievable thinness. We also just saw the HUAWEI Mate XT, the world’s first commercially available tri-folding phone. Now, TECNO is joining in the foldable fun by launching a book-style foldable, a flip-style foldable, and, for the first time, a first-party stylus that works on the book-style foldable.

Let’s start with that, the TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 2. TECNO has changed a bit from the original PHANTOM V Fold, most noticeably with the rear camera module. Gone is the circular housing and, in its place, we have a triple-lens system arranged in an unconventional rectangular module that looks like a mish-mash of styles. It did keep the faux leather back and the curvy display sides.

One of the more notable upgrades is the battery capacity. The PHANTOM V Fold 2 has a 5,750mAh cell, considerably larger than the 5,000mAh battery of the original. You can also charge that battery much faster with the phone’s maximum 70W charging speeds. And, for the first time on a TECNO foldable, you also have the option of 15W wireless charging.

Other specs haven’t changed much, though. You still have 12GB of RAM and then either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The external display sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, while the internal display has the same refresh rate but on a “2K+” screen (TECNO wasn’t more specific about what “2K+” means).

Unfortunately, there are a lot of things we don’t yet know about the phone, most notably its chipset. The PHANTOM V Fold had a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus, but TECNO does not divulge the chip inside the PHANTOM V Fold 2. We also don’t know how much it will cost, when it’s coming out, and in which countries it will be available. Hopefully, we’ll learn that information soon.

In the meantime, the company also announced a flip-style foldable.

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 2

TECNO

TECNO completely reimagined the look of last year’s PHANTOM V Flip. It removed the large, circular camera module with a smartwatch-like cover display and adopted an all-over display with cutouts for the two camera lenses, similar to how Motorola designed the Razr line, most recently with the Motorola Razr (2024).

Like its book-style sibling, TECNO pumped up the battery cell significantly to 4,720mAh and also brought in 70W wired charging. Unfortunately, the V Flip 2 misses out on wireless charging.

As far as the internal display goes, it’s a 6.9-inch panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. It’s also completely flat — or, as TECNO says, “ultra-flat.”

Once again, TECNO has not announced pricing or any availability information for the PHANTOM V Flip 2. There’s also no word on the included processor, but the original V Flip had a MediaTek Dimensity 8050.

TECNO PHANTOM V Pen

TECNO

Finally, TECNO is launching its first stylus specifically designed for foldables with the TECNO PHANTOM V Pen. It weighs just 10g and has two buttons: one for AI tools on the phone itself and a function button for tasks such as turning pages, controlling music, and taking photos.

The pen has an 80mAh battery, which TECNO claims can allow for up to two hours of daily use for two weeks straight. However, since the V Pen does not come with the V Flip 2, you’ll need to charge it on its own, as there’s no way to use the phone to charge the stylus, like we see on something like the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Once again, though, TECNO is mum on where and when you’ll be able to buy this and how much it will cost.

