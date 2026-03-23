This Android brand will soon use OpenClaw to mimic one of Pixel 10's most-hyped features

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Phone brand TECNO is planning to partner with OpenClaw to automate parts of the tasks on its smartphones.

OpenClaw would soon power TECNO’s smart assistant, Ella, to autonomously execute tasks.

Like Pixel’s Magic Cue, OpenClaw on TECNO phones would provide contextual suggestions and help combine information from different apps.

Popular AI chatbots such as Gemini and ChatGPT are slowly transitioning to assuming roles as agents, where they execute part of the process without your active involvement. While these systems are still evolving, another platform, OpenClaw, recently rose to prominence and offered a glimpse of what a more dependable aide could look like. OpenClaw can automate a broad range of tasks, sweep through different files on your system for context, and can be controlled remotely through a “gateway” device, like a Telegram bot, using simple natural language prompts. While useful, OpenClaw requires a dedicated machine or device to run, but a smartphone company may be looking to address that limitation.

Smartphone brand TECNO, which recently showcased a concept modular phone, is now working to integrate OpenClaw into its smart assistant Ella. The result is “EllaClaw,” an AI assistant with OpenClaw’s capabilities that could simplify the agent’s otherwise tedious setup process. As part of this rollout, OpenClaw would run inside Ella rather than freezing all the available resources on the device.

Android Authority has learned that access to EllaClaw will be opened up through a beta trial, and TECNO users will be able to request to try it out on their phones soon. The exact timeline remains unclear yet, but we hope to learn more soon.

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OpenClaw on TECNO phones will have three levels of permission execution. At the most basic level, it will be allowed to autonomously automate tasks such as scheduling events and managing files in the background, much like Gemini’s recently introduced agentic features. At a deeper level, Ella will be able to access and exchange information across various system apps and services, such as SMS, Gallery, and Calendar. This should work something like Pixel 10’s Magic Cue or Samsung’s newly introduced Now Nudge, so nothing important is neglected.

On top of these abilities, TECNO is likely to use OpenClaw to learn the user’s habits and preferences over time, improving responses and increasing the share of tasks it automates. We’re still missing details on how TECNO plans to execute the plan and whether the data will be processed fully on the device, as is usually the case with OpenClaw, or partly offloaded to a cloud-based server, so it doesn’t completely hog the phone’s resources.

We’re unsure whether the integration will truly deliver practical benefits or if TECNO is trying to piggyback on OpenClaw’s popularity to gain recognition alongside behemoths like Google and Samsung, which already offer such services. We’ll know better when TECNO clarifies these aspects or when these features roll out.

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