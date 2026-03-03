This fully metal phone also has a rear dot matrix display

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR TECNO has revealed the POVA Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition phone, which is an all-metal 5G device.

In addition to using a metal body, it also features a unique dot matrix display on the rear for notifications and more.

Little is known about the phone’s specs, but we do know it runs on an unspecified Snapdragon processor.

The China-based TECNO might be a household name in the smartphone and personal electronics game, but that doesn’t mean this AI-focused brand isn’t worth noticing.

The company has several announcements at MWC 2026, including Universal Tone, a proprietary full-spectrum skin tone and culturally adaptive imaging system. However, the announcement that most caught our eye is the reveal of a partnership with Lamborghini for its TECNO POVA Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition phone.

Overly complicated name aside, TECNO claims this is the world’s first ever full-metal unibody 5G phone. As a fan of metal phones who misses the days before glass was standard, I certainly like the sound of more metallic options.

The new device takes the very best design elements from its existing POVA phone series and merges them with subtle curves and styling changes designed to invoke the spirit of Lamborghini’s brand.

What really makes the device stand out is its Rear Dot Matrix, which is made up of a 241-pixel independent LED matrix that can be personalized to display call alerts, notifications, and more. Another nice touch is a pulse light strip that helps the phone stand out in a crowd. Love it or hate it, the phone certainly has a design language that is unique from most brands out there.

What’s less clear is what kind of power is under the hood. TECNO’s official press announcement only mentions that it will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. There’s also no word on pricing or availability just yet.

Of course, that’s far from its only announcements. In addition to the new Lambophone and a few other Lamborghini-inspired products, there’s also the new Camon 50, which promises a camera-first experience for under $600. TECNO also revealed an interconnected smart ecosystem for its products, the TECHNO Watch GT 15, open-ear TECNO FreeHear 2 earbuds, and the new MegaPad 2 tablet.

