These TCL smart TV bundle deals are ideal for the winter nights

It’s that time of year when you can’t believe how early it gets dark, and you’ve fished out your big sweaters. With months of staying home in the comfort of movies and sports ahead, it’s worth giving your entertainment center an upgrade. Best Buy has some TCL smart TV bundles that perfectly fit the bill, with as much as $500 to be saved on affordable TV-and- soundbar combos.

Each of the bundles features the TCL Class Q6 Q-Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, with sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches. It represents the high-end segment of TCL’s QLED television offerings, including enhanced color reproduction, UHD resolution at 4K, advanced contrast and color dynamics with HDR support, and premium audiovisual standards, including IMAX Enhanced, DTS Virtual X, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision. They also feature gaming-centric optimizations such as Auto Game Mode (ALLM) and a dedicated Game Accelerator.

Here are the bundles on sale, including the savings you stand to make:

You can check out each of the TCL smart TV bundles via the links above and get your Black Friday shopping done before the rush starts.