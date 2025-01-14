TV Deal: 55-inch TCL Smart NXTFRAME looks like an actual frame, and it's $702 off!

Modern TVs are great, but they still have a hard time naturally blending into environments. Those who have an eye for design and aesthetics will want something like the Samsung The Frame, or its main competitor, which is currently heavily discounted. You can get a TCL Smart NXTFRAME TV 55-Inch Class QLED 4K for just $767.99, which is a huge sale considering its usual $1,499.99 retail price. Get the TCL Smart NXTFRAME TV 55-Inch Class QLED 4K for just $767.99 ($702 off)



This sale is available from Amazon, as well as Best Buy. We are linking to Amazon because I know most of our readers already shop there, but you can opt for either retailer.

The TCL Smart NXTFRAME TV 55-Inch Class QLED 4K mis quite the treat. The 55-inch QLED panel looks gorgeous, and it has a 4K resolution, along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other features include HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Motion Rate 480 with MEMC, Auto Game Mode with AMD FreeSync Premium, and Dolby Atmos Audio.

The main lure about this TV is its design, though. It is only 1.1 inches thick! It can be mounted flush to the wall. After all, the idea is to make it look like a painting, which is also why it has a matte display to reduce the usual glare that comes with traditional televisions. It will also come with magnetic wood-style bezels, which you can attach to the borders.

TCL usually showcases this TV with gallery-style borders, but this is actually added digitally in the settings. You can go edge-to-edge if you prefer. You’ll also get Google TV, which we know many of our readers love! Of course, this also means you’ll get Chromecast support. Apple fans will also get AirPlay 2, though. It works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

This is an amazing price for such a good TV, so make sure to sign up for it while you can. The only other real option is the Samsung The Frame, and the 55-inch model is currently at its full $1,499.99 price. You really can’t go wrong with the TCL Smart NXTFRAME TV 55-Inch Class QLED 4K.

