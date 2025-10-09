TCL's compact, versatile, and portable Google TV projector is now $100 off for Prime

TCL

TCL’s Projector C1 is one of the top choices for compact and portable Google TV projectors. This seriously cool device has a footprint roughly the size of a small lunchbox, with a cute handle that doubles as its stand. It’s already one of the more affordable Google TV projectors out there, but now it’s even more tempting with $100 off for Prime Big Deal Days.

Despite its compact footprint, the TCL C1 doesn’t compromise on performance. It offers native 1080p resolution with support for 4K inputs, a fully sealed optical engine for durability, an adjustable 40-120-inch display, Google Assistant-powered voice controls, support for Google Cast, and built-in Dolby Audio speakers. What’s even better is that the C1 can swivel 285 degrees, meaning you can get the big-screen experience on your walls as well as your ceiling.

The C1’s versatility doesn’t end here. It can also function as an external monitor for computers and home consoles and as a wireless Bluetooth speaker for smartphones.

Of course, Google TV access means you get streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and YouTube right out of the box, all navigable with Google TV’s familiar, user-friendly interface.

Lightweight and easy to move, the TCL C1 usually goes for $279.99 but is currently available on Amazon for just $179.99. Essentially, you’re getting a really capable, extremely versatile Google TV projector without having to break the bank. Grab the deal while it lasts.

