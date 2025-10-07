Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Limited-time Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra drops to lowest price in months!
3 hours ago
Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is the centerpiece of a standout deal this Amazon Prime Day. For a limited time, Prime members can grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at $949.99, down from the usual price of $1,299.99. This 27% discount brings this sophisticated device to its lowest price in months, but you only have a couple of days to take advantage of it.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra catches the eye with its robust titanium frame and expansive 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The screen’s 120 Hz LTPO panel and Gorilla Glass Armor protection ensure a smooth and resilient viewing experience. Powering the device is a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, specifically designed for enhanced AI functionality.
The primary camera is a real highlight, featuring a 200MP sensor, complemented by a 50MP ultrawide lens and dual telephoto lenses for versatile photo capture. With storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB and 12GB of RAM, it meets the needs of various users. The phone’s 5,000mAh battery supports fast charging, both wired and wireless, and it ships with Android 15 and One UI 7 for a sleek software experience.
Remember, these deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not yet subscribed, signing up will let you access these offers. New members can take advantage of a 30-day trial to explore the benefits of Prime, including this and other exciting Prime Day deals.
