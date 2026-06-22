TCL's crazy-looking Playcube projector is getting a little smarter starting today

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR TCL has announced that the Playcube is integrating Google’s Gemini.

This integration will bring four new features: Ask, Learn, Brief, and Create.

The rollout of Gemini to the Playcube is starting today.

TCL’s unique, Rubik’s Cube-like projector — the Playcube — is getting a big upgrade. When the Playcube launched, it came with Google Assistant. Now Assistant is getting replaced with Gemini AI.

Today, TCL announced that the Playcube will be integrating Gemini, Google’s generative AI technology. In addition to replacing Google Assistant, this integration will bring new features to the projector. Specifically, it’s adding four new features: Ask, Learn, Brief, and Create.

Starting with Ask, this feature will allow you to ask Gemini questions. For example, say that you asked, “What happened in the last episode?” Gemini will understand your question and provide you with an instant recap. Learn is able to generate diagrams and immersive images if you want to dive deeper into complex topics with a narrated overview. Briefs can curate content from sports highlights to news summaries. And finally, Create generates visuals, whether you want to bring an idea to life or you want to animate old photos.

So, in short, you’re getting the Gemini on Google TV experience on your Playcube. TCL says that the rollout is starting today, so you’ll want to be on the lookout for the update. The company also says it’s working with Google to bring more features.

Follow