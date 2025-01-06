The TCL Playcube is a portable Google TV projector with a brilliant design

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR At CES 2025, we got a first look at the new TCL Playcube.

The Playcube is a battery-powered Google TV projector with a unique design that makes it compact yet versatile.

TCL wouldn’t tell us how much it would cost or provide too many other details, but it assured us the Playcube would be for sale in 2025.

Although primarily known for making TVs and Android smartphones, TCL has been expanding its product portfolio a bit recently. In November 2024, the company released its very first portable projector: the TCL Projector A1. That device — which is powered by Google TV — is available now for $399.

Unfortunately, the Projector A1 isn’t too innovative a product, at least from a design perspective. Today, though, TCL took the wraps off a new portable projector that is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The TCL Playcube, as it’s known, uses the physics behind a Rubik’s Cube to stay portable and versatile.

The Playcube is essentially two parts. The projector itself lives inside the cube. Attached to that cube, though, is a rectangular “stand” that doubles as a speaker. The stand swivels around, allowing the cube part to point in your desired direction. This design makes the Playcube easy to travel with, as it’s not bulky, while also looking cool enough to be permanently placed in your home.

Unfortunately, TCL was mum on many of the details surrounding the Playcube. It wouldn’t turn the projector on for us, so we have no idea how good its image is. We know it runs on Google TV, just like the Projector A1, but we don’t know specific specs, such as lumens and resolution. The Projector A1, though, provided a 1080p image at 360 lumens, so it would be a safe bet to assume the Playcube will land with similar numbers.

TCL also wouldn’t tell us how much the Playcube will cost nor in which countries it will be available. We do know that it is a real product and launching in 2025, but other than that we’re in the dark.

We’ll learn more about the Playcube later this year, so stay tuned.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments