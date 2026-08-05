TCL's super-thin bezels make its next mid-tier phones look like flagships

TL;DR A leak has revealed renders of two new TCL phones.

The P80 Pro will reportedly come with a MediaTek 7400 Elite chip, 6.83-inch OLED display, and 5,800mAh battery.

The base model offers a 7300 Elite chip, 5,000mAh battery, and 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage.

TCL recently launched the NXTPAPER version of the Tab A1 Plus. While the tablet is currently available for purchase, you’ll have to wait for the company’s next products. TCL has two new handsets on the way, and a leak provides not only our first look, but also the first details.

In one of his latest social posts, Roland Quandt revealed that TCL is working on the P80 and P80 Pro. According to Quandt, the tan colored device is the base model, while the gray device is the Pro version. Both phones are fairly reminiscent of the NXTPAPER 70 Pro, minus two big differences. One of those differences is that these screens don’t have a matte finish, and the other is the flagship-like thin bezels.

In addition to renders, Quandt also shared a few of the specs. Reportedly, the P80 Pro will have the following features: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Elite chip

6.83-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,766 x 1,280 and NXTPAPER mode

8GB of RAM

256GB of storage

5,800mAh battery

50MP main camera with OIS

8MP ultrawide camera

32MP front camera Meanwhile, the vanilla variant is said to offer: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Elite chip

5,000mAh

8GB of RAM

128GB of storage

50MP main camera with OIS

8MP ultrawide camera

32MP front camera

So it appears the P80 Pro will have a larger battery, more storage, and a faster processor. There were no details on the base model’s display, so it’s unclear if that will be different. One final difference between the two phones is the slider on the side of the P80 Pro, which could act as the switch to mute notifications or activate NXTPAPER mode.

The leak mentions that TCL will sell the P80 Pro at €350, which would be around $404 in the US. As for the P80, Quandt says you can expect a price tag of €300, or around $346.

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