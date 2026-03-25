Price drop: TCL slashes 30% off its impressive NXTPAPER Android tablets

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Amazon’s Spring Sale is in full swing, and TCL has slashed prices on several of its Android tablets. If you’ve been curious about its paper-like NXTPAPER displays or you just want a solid tablet without paying iPad-level prices, these deals are quite eye-catching. All three models are 30% off right now, marking their best prices of 2026 by some distance.

The TCL NXTPAPER 14 is the headline act, dropping to $329.99 from $469.99. That gets you a huge 14.3-inch 2.4K display with TCL’s NXTPAPER 3.0 tech, designed to cut glare and reduce eye strain over long sessions. It’s the kind of tablet that leans into reading, note-taking, and even sheet music, but still has enough power from the Helio G99 SoC and expandable 8GB RAM to handle everyday multitasking. You also get a 10,000mAh battery with fast and reverse charging, plus 256GB of storage.

If you’re more interested in a compact model than sheer screen real estate, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 might be up your street. It’s down to $159.99, which is actually the lowest price this model has hit on Amazon so far. You still get the newer NXTPAPER 4.0 display, an 11-inch 2K panel, and a feature set that leans heavily into productivity, including AI-powered tools and Android 15 out of the box. It’s a bit more modest on storage at 64GB, but that’s expandable, and the 8,000mAh battery should comfortably get you through a full day.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Then there’s the TCL TAB 10 Gen 4, which drops to $139.98 and rounds things out as the budget pick. This one skips the NXTPAPER tech but still offers a 10.1-inch FHD display, a decent amount of RAM (4GB plus virtual expansion), and 128GB of storage with microSD support. It’s clearly aimed more at everyday use — streaming, browsing, maybe some light work — but at this price, it’s a fairly low-risk entry point if you just need a simple Android tablet.

All three deals on the TCL Android tablets are live for the rest of the week, unless they sell out first. So if one of these has been on your radar, use the widgets to take a closer look. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you can always sign up for the free 30-day trial to take advantage of these offers.

Follow