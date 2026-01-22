Android 14 is finally about to hit these TCL TV models

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR TCL is reportedly preparing to roll out a major firmware update for newer Google TV models.

The update will upgrade select models from Android 12 to Android 14.

The update could also add support for HDMI 2.1 QMS, “Super Resolution” upscaling, and more.

If you own a TCL TV, be on the lookout for a new update. The company appears to be preparing to release a firmware update that will take its newer Google TV models from Android 12 to Android 14.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to FlatPanelsHD, TCL is readying firmware version 590 (v313 in the US) for its Google TV models with a MediaTek Pentonic 700 chip sitting inside. This affects the following models: C8K, QM8K, C7K, QM7K, C6K, QM6K, C855, C845, QM851G, C805, QM751G, and TCL NXTVISION. It appears that the firmware currently exists as a manual update file, but it will soon be rolled out through the TVs’ built-in update feature.

This update will upgrade TCL’s last-generation TVs from Android 12 to Android 14. Right on time to get these models up-to-date before the company launches its 2026 devices, which will have Android 14 pre-installed.

User reports (1, 2, 3) claim that this update brings more than just Android 14. It appears that we can expect a few new features, like support for HDMI 2.1 quick media switching (QMS). If you’re unfamiliar with QMS, it improves the refresh rate switching between HDMI devices. This feature can help you avoid seeing a black screen when an HDMI device adjusts its refresh rate to match the content’s frame rate.

In addition to HDMI 2.1 QMS, the update may bring support for “Super Resolution” upscaling. This is a feature that uses AI-powered algorithms to add pixels and details to a picture, making lower-resolution content look better. Android 14 also adds support for energy modes, picture-in-picture, performance boosts, and more.

At the moment, TCL has not officially announced the rollout of this firmware. The company has also not yet published the release notes for the update.

Follow