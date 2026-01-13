Deal: One of our favorite budget phones just got $50 cheaper

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Many budget phones tend to blur together quickly, hitting similar price points and making the same compromises. The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G does things differently and stood out to us for its design and comfort on the eye. It even earned a mention on our list of the best budget phones, and you can now get it for a full 20% off retail price. TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G for $199.99 ($50 off)

Despite the clunky name of the device, this Amazon deal is well worth a look. Dropping from $249.99 to $199.99, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G undercuts a lot of familiar budget options while offering something you rarely see in this segment.

The phone’s defining feature is its NXTPAPER display. The 6.8-inch FHD+ panel uses an anti-glare coating and special display modes designed to reduce reflections and eye strain. There’s also a physical NXTPAPER button on the side, which lets you instantly switch between standard viewing and more paper-like modes that feel closer to using an e-reader. That could genuinely change how you interact with the phone, especially if you read a lot on your screen.

TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G shows off something unlike any other phone in the US: a paper-like display. It makes a few cuts under the hood, but the experience of flipping between E-Ink profiles that can stretch the 5,010mAh battery for up to a week.

Outside of the display, the hardware is sensible rather than flashy. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 5,010mAh battery, dual speakers, NFC, and 5G support across major US carriers. Performance is solid, though this isn’t the phone to buy if you want the fastest processor or the best cameras. However, if you prioritize screen comfort and smooth day-to-day use, not to mention something that feels a bit different from the typical budget formula, this deal might be for you.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the offer, though you can always sign up for the free 30-day trial and cancel before the payments kick in after a month. Hit the widget above to check out the deal.

