Amazon cuts the Tapo SolarCam to record-low $119.99 with a coupon

The Tapo SolarCam 1080p Outdoor Wireless Security Camera is a cable-free outdoor camera built for basic home monitoring, and there’s a record Amazon deal on it right now. Made by Tapo, this is the C402 Kit, a wire-free camera that comes with a solar panel to help keep it charged with less hands-on upkeep.

This model is aimed at people who want outdoor coverage without dealing with hardwiring. It offers a 1080p live view, battery-powered operation, person detection, color night vision, two-way audio, and a weather-resistant design for outdoor use. Tapo also positions it as a no-subscription-friendly option, with support for local storage instead of forcing you into a paid cloud plan. While Tapo now has newer 2K and 4K solar cameras in its lineup, this 1080p version still makes sense as an entry-level pick for practical, lower-cost monitoring.

That deal is the main reason to look at it today. The Tapo SolarCam is down to $119.99 at Amazon, from a recommended retail price of $179.99. That’s a 33% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $60. This price is also the best deal we’ve seen by some distance, coming in below the previous year-to-date low of $159.99. The discount is unlocked through an Amazon on-page coupon, so make sure to tick that before checkout.

For anyone after a solar-powered outdoor camera that covers the basics and skips the wiring mess, this is a good time to grab the Tapo SolarCam.

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