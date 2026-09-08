Tapo MagCam C460 falls back to low of $84.99 with 4K video, color night vision, and smart alerts

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Amazon has dropped the Tapo MagCam 4K Outdoor Wireless Security Camera to $84.99, down from its $119.99 recommended retail price. That saves you $35, which is a 29% discount relative to the RRP, and it returns to its all-time low price, so this is a strong time to grab it.

The Tapo MagCam C460 is a wire-free indoor and outdoor security camera built around quick placement. Its magnetic mount makes it easy to put in place and adjust the viewing angle without much hassle. It records in 4K Ultra HD, which helps it capture sharper detail for faces, packages, and activity around your home.

This camera is battery powered, and Tapo also offers kit versions with a solar panel for lower-maintenance use. On the feature side, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, local microSD storage support, optional cloud storage, and app-based remote viewing and control. It also includes smart alerts for people, pets, and vehicles, plus two-way audio and voice assistant support.

For outdoor setups, the weather-resistant design is another plus, and color night vision can help deliver clearer footage when the light drops. Amazon shoppers have also given it a 4.4 out of 5 rating, which adds to the appeal.

At $84.99, the Tapo MagCam C460 is back at its all-time low and well below its usual $119.99 price. You can check out the deal here: Tapo MagCam 4K Outdoor Wireless Security Camera on Amazon.

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