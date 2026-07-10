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The Tapo MagCam 2K Plus drops back to its Prime Day price, with no Prime needed

The Tapo MagCam 2K Plus packs 2K video, AI detection, and wire-free indoor or outdoor use for just $69.99 in this deal.
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Jul 10, 2026 — 12:43 PM ET

Tapo MagCam 2K Plus Outdoor Wireless Security Camera Press Image
Amazon
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The Tapo MagCam 2K Plus is a handy wire-free security camera from TP-Link that works indoors or outdoors, and it is back on sale at Amazon right now. It stands out for its magnetic mounting, sharp 2K QHD video, and weather-resistant build, which makes it a good fit for keeping an eye on a front door, driveway, yard, or even a room inside the house.

One of the big draws here is how flexible the camera is. Because it is wire-free, you do not need to deal with running cables, and TP-Link has also built it for long battery life. The IP66 weather-resistant design means it is made to handle outdoor use, while features like two-way audio let you talk through the camera when needed. You also get free on-device AI detection for people, pets, and vehicles, plus customizable sound and light alarms for added awareness.

For storage, the Tapo MagCam 2K Plus supports local recording on a microSD card up to 512GB, and there is optional cloud storage if you want it. That gives you a choice in how you save footage without being locked into one setup.

The deal is the reason to grab it now. Amazon has the Tapo MagCam 2K+ Outdoor Wireless Security Camera for $69.99, down from its $89.99 recommended retail price. That is a 22% discount relative to the RRP. It is also a return to the Prime Day price, which was an all-time low, and you don’t need a Prime subscription to get it.

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