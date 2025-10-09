TAG Heuer calls timeout on Wear OS with its latest luxury smartwatch

TAG Heuer

TL;DR Luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer has just launched its newest smartwatch, the Connected Calibre E5.

After relying on Google’s Wear OS for nearly a decade, it is switching to a custom interface to fix connectivity issues with the iPhone.

TAG Heuer went a step further, securing a “Made for iPhone” certification for the smartwatch.

Google’s Wear OS has been the choice of interface for several generations of TAG Heuer Connected series smartwatches. However, the luxury watchmaker is changing that with the latest generation of the series, replacing Wear OS with a custom operating system that plays well with the iPhone.

TAG Heuer’s recently launched Connected Calibre E5 comes with a custom operating system bearing its name. The TAG Heuer OS, which replaces Wear OS on the Calibre E5, is claimed to be built “entirely in-house” for a “fluid, intuitive interface designed for seamless navigation.” WIRED notes that the OS is still based on Android, but these customizations will allow the smartwatch to also be compatible with iOS.

Although Wear OS watches won’t refuse to connect with an iPhone, the experience can be labelled quite the opposite of pleasant. On one hand, iOS has always restricted devices other than the Apple Watch from performing key functions like viewing iPhone notifications on a wearable when the phone’s screen is locked or refusing to support voice calling over Bluetooth through connected devices. This might change once the EU’s mandate for Apple to enable interoperability with non-Apple wearables is enforced.

Meanwhile, Google has also pulled support for Wear OS on the iPhone. Although the Wear OS app for iOS still exists on the iOS App Store, it hasn’t been updated in over two years, effectively marking its death. Whether that happened because of Google’s own disinterest or because of being smothered by Apple’s ecosystem remains unclear.

TAG Heuer is taking additional steps to ensure iPhone connectivity is more than just a fine print on the brochure. The Calibre E5 is officially certified under Apple’s “Made for iPhone” program, which should ensure an uninterrupted flow of notifications.

There are no claims of extended battery life with the new interface. TAG Heuer claims it would last two days, but that’s likely a conservative claim, not even accounting for features such as the always-on display.

Internally, the Connected Calibre E5 runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 5100 Plus chip, which, although archaic, is still an upgrade over the Wear 4100 we saw on the last generation more than three years ago. The smartwatch comes in 40mm and 45mm shells, with few visual changes. But the brand says the algorithms have been redesigned for better efficiency. There will also be additional special New Balance and Golf editions for the Calibre 5.

The 40mm variant starts at $1,600, while you’d have to pay $100 more for the 45mm. Prices go up as you choose different materials or looks, with the special editions setting you aside by $2,400.

