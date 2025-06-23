T-Mobile's T-Satellite service launches nationwide on July 23, what can you expect?

Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that it had been named the best network in the US by Ookla. Alongside this news, the carrier also unveiled the addition of the DoorDash DashPass perk , which will be available through the T Life app starting July 8. That wasn’t all T-Mobile shared today; the company has also revealed the nationwide launch date for T-Satellite, as well as a new Easy Upgrade program aimed at Verizon and AT&T subscribers.

T-Satellite will leave beta and enter its full commercial phase on July 23, where it will be priced at just $10 per month. The network will automatically connect to T-Satellite when there’s no terrestrial coverage available. At launch, you’ll be able to send SMS via Android and iPhone devices, while MMS picture messaging and short audio clips will initially roll out to Android, with iOS support to follow.

Even more exciting, data service is on its way in October! There’s not much clarity yet on how this will work or if there will be a specific cap for satellite data, but hopefully, we’ll learn more about the details in the not-too-distant future. T-Mobile also clarified that it is working with app providers to bring eventual satellite-enabled app experiences to AccuWeather, AllTrails, WhatsApp, X, and more.

While we already covered the other big announcements in another post, let’s also take a moment to talk about the new Easy Upgrade program. AT&T and Verizon customers who want to switch to T-Mobile will now have more options for how T-Mobile helps you pay off your old carrier. Easy Upgrade offers the following choices:

Single users : T-Mobile will pay off up to $800 on your current device, while also giving you a new iPhone Pro with no trade-in required.

: T-Mobile will pay off up to $800 on your current device, while also giving you a new iPhone Pro with no trade-in required. For families: T-Mobile will help you pay off four phones and get four iPhone 16 devices for free, all for $100 a month (plus taxes and fees).

Is the Easy Switch really worth it? Honestly, unless you really want to stick with postpaid, no. It’s no secret that T-Mobile has recently increased its pricing and made several moves that are seen as less than customer-friendly, including the removal of inclusive taxes and fees on all its phone, tablet, and watch plans. Simply put, I recommend prepaid over any of the big three for most users in 2025.