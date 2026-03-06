T-Mobile's latest change brings greater transparency to plan changes, but is it enough?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is adding a new warning for customers that switching to some of the new plans will result in the loss of promotions.

While this is a step in the right direction, there’s arguably a need for even greater transparency here.

It would be great to get a warning that more prominently highlights what you’re losing specifically, and the changes in taxes and fees.

T-Mobile has dramatically shifted its plans and services over the last year. Not only did it introduce new wireless plans in April of 2025, but earlier this year, the company even introduced a few new plans designed for families and loyal customers as well.

All of this sounds great on paper, but there’s a problem. T-Mobile also removed taxes and fees from all of its newer plans. Not only this, some of its speciality offers are no longer eligible for promotions like free lines and certain legacy discount programs.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Even worse, there’s often no warning from reps or from the T-Life app about the consequences of switching. Thankfully, it seems that T-Mobile is finally adding a little more transparency here. As first spotted earlier this week by Redditor AppropriateBasis2735, the web app has a new update that impacts switching plans.

Previously, you could switch to a new plan without any warning that you’ll lose out on extra benefits, but now there’s an alert before you select the plan that indicates promos will be removed. There’s even a small line about taxes and fees being separate.

A warning sounds great, but is it enough?

The added warning is a step in the right direction, but I feel like it doesn’t go far enough to address the issue.

There are countless reports on Reddit and other community sites where T-Mobile customers have more-or-less been tricked into switching. It’s not that reps or the app are outright lying or anything; it’s more that they don’t clarify these changes. So when the first bill arrives, these customers experience sticker shock as they didn’t realize just how much the price would increase.

The new warning helps here, but it’s easy to miss. First, there are no details on exactly what promos will be removed or why. Likewise, I feel T-Mobile could do more to clarify to customers that taxes and fees are a new change. Some might read the line and assume that taxes and fees have always been extra, and that could lead them to misinterpret how much they are really saving or losing by switching to a newer plan.

I’d personally like to see a larger warning page before the final selection that walks through exactly what will change in terms of taxes and promos. As well as greater clarity that once you switch, there’s no going back. Of course, maybe that’s overkill. What do you think? Let me know down in the comments.

Should T-Mobile do more to warn customers about price and promo changes with new plans? 3 votes Yes, absolutely. 67 % No, the new warning is more than enough. 0 % No, it's the customers job to research and verify. 33 % I'm not sure / Undecided 0 %

Follow