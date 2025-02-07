Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
T-Mobile's latest Walmart promotion gets you a free 5G phone, without a trade-in
Published on4 hours ago
- T-Mobile is reportedly offering free 5G phones at Walmart kiosks.
- The phones offered are budget Android devices, but the best part is that no trade-in or new line activation is required for the deal.
- Eligible postpaid customers will receive the cost of the device back as bill credits over 24 months.
A lot of us take 5G smartphone access for granted, but not everyone can afford a top-tier Android flagship. Carriers like T-Mobile have long offered free budget phones for their postpaid customers, helping bridge this accessibility gap. However, you still need to trade in a working phone. If you’re looking to get your hands on a free 5G phone without a big catch, T-Mobile seems to have a new promotion that lets you get a budget Android phone for free, with no trade-in or new lines required.
According to The Mobile Report, citing internal sources, customers on T-Mobile postpaid plans can buy one of these 5G budget phones and get credited the phone’s value over 24 months of bill credits:
- Motorola: Moto G 5G (2024)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
- Samsung: Galaxy A16 5G
- Galaxy A15 5G
- Galaxy A14 5G
- T-Mobile: REVVL 6x 5G
The report says you don’t need to trade in an older device or activate a new line. The only condition for this offer is that you can only get it at T-Mobile kiosks in Walmart. Any postpaid consumer plan that can finance devices is said to be eligible unless they are special accounts like business accounts, etc. The promotion is internally called “Walmart Smartphone ID250040,” in case you need to assist the rep in locating the promotion.
As is usual with such bill credit offers, you won’t be able to pay the phone off early without losing the remainder of the credits. The report also warns that third-party stores can be problematic with accounts, and an in-store rep working at Walmart could be even more so, so you’ll have to be vigilant with your account. Not all Walmart stores offer T-Mobile devices, either, so you will have to check before you head to your local Walmart for a free phone.
We’ve reached out to T-Mobile for more information on this promotion, including a confirmation. We’ll update this article when we learn more.