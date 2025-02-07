T-Mobile's latest Walmart promotion gets you a free 5G phone, without a trade-in

A lot of us take 5G smartphone access for granted, but not everyone can afford a top-tier Android flagship . Carriers like T-Mobile have long offered free budget phones for their postpaid customers, helping bridge this accessibility gap. However, you still need to trade in a working phone. If you’re looking to get your hands on a free 5G phone without a big catch, T-Mobile seems to have a new promotion that lets you get a budget Android phone for free, with no trade-in or new lines required.

According to The Mobile Report, citing internal sources, customers on T-Mobile postpaid plans can buy one of these 5G budget phones and get credited the phone’s value over 24 months of bill credits:

Motorola: Moto G 5G (2024)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Samsung: Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A14 5G

T-Mobile: REVVL 6x 5G

The report says you don’t need to trade in an older device or activate a new line. The only condition for this offer is that you can only get it at T-Mobile kiosks in Walmart. Any postpaid consumer plan that can finance devices is said to be eligible unless they are special accounts like business accounts, etc. The promotion is internally called “Walmart Smartphone ID250040,” in case you need to assist the rep in locating the promotion.