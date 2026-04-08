T-Mobile fails to give Verizon a taste of its own medicine

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile came under fire for its marketing practices last year, though the National Advertising Division ultimately ruled in favor of its competition.

T-Mobile attempted to bring its own counter-complaints against Verizon’s marketing practices.

The NAD has now ruled in favor of Verizon, determining that Verizon’s promotions don’t cross the same lines as some of the complaints previously alleged against T-Mobile.

Last year, AT&T and Verizon both went after T-Mobile for its perceived false advertising claims around how it markets some of its promotions. Ultimately, the neutral National Advertising Division sided with T-Mobile’s competitors on many issues.

While the NAD doesn’t have the power to enforce some of these rulings, T-Mobile has made a few adjustments in its marketing strategy in response. It also attempted to give its competitors a taste of their own medicine by bringing its own complaints against competitor marketing practices.

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T-Mobile went after Verizon especially, as it claimed its own $25 for 4 lines promotion didn’t clearly indicate that the promotion is limited to just 36-months. After asking the NAD to fast-track the issue, the division ruled in favor of Verizon.

The NAD determined Verizon’s offer doesn’t cross any lines because it’s not a short-term teaser offer that immediately pulls the rug out from customers after just a few months. It further reasons that the three-year price guarantee “aligns with reasonable consumer expectations that wireless rates may adjust over the long term.”

Ultimately, this is just another chapter in the internal carrier wars. What does this mean for customers specifically? Not much, honestly.

Still, the ruling is probably a net positive for customers in the long run, as it means T-Mobile has stronger competition than it would if Verizon had been pressured to change its most popular promotion. More competition only leads to better promotions in the long-term.

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