T-Mobile's Valentine's Day gift is an $830 discount on a new phone without a new line or upgrade

TL;DR T-Mobile is offering up to $830 off new iPhones for Valentine’s Day.

There seems to be no need to change plans or add lines, but a qualifying trade-in is required.

A similar deal with a $500 discount is said to be available for Samsung and Google, too, but we could not locate more details.

Today is Valentine’s Day, and T-Mobile seems to be spreading the love with two new iPhone upgrade deals for its customers. The best part about this update deal is that it apparently doesn’t require you to change or upgrade your plans or add a new line. A qualifying trade-in is needed, though, and that would net you a great discount on your next phone.

Reddit user awashbu12 claims to be a T-Mobile store-in-store employee, and they’ve shared that the company has introduced two Valentine’s Day iPhone promos: If you are on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus, or Next plans, you can get $830 off a new iPhone.

You can get $500 off a new iPhone on other postpaid plans such as Magenta, Go5G, One, Simple Choice, and Essentials. As mentioned, you apparently don’t need to change or upgrade your plans or add a new line. The promo can net you Costco and Sam’s Club gift cards, which makes the deal even sweeter.

If you’re looking for a catch, this does need a qualifying trade-in for the full amount. Reddit user desterpot has shared the full list of Eligible Trade-in Devices for the iPhone 16 Valentine’s Day Promo:

With the above devices, you can get the full amount as a discount, while phones older than this will get you half the discount. You will get the discounted amount back as bill credits over the next 24 months. The iPhone 14 Pro appears missing from the list, but Reddit comments mention it could be an error.

Further, special segmented plans like Military, First Responder, and 55 Plus under Magenta Max, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next get $630 off, while other military plans get $500 off. The offer is also said to be available at corporate-owned T-Mobile retail stores, though the alleged employee is unaware of other channels. You can also upgrade a maximum of four lines with this deal.

The iPhone 16 starts at $799, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999. With the maximum discount, you can get the iPhone 16 for free while paying just $170 and taxes for the 16 Pro.

We’ve contacted T-Mobile to confirm this promo and to learn how long this lasts. If you are on an older phone and are itching to get your hands on the latest iPhone, a trip to your local T-Mobile corporate retail store might just be worth it.

If you’re looking for an Android-equivalent offer, Reddit user desterpot mentions a similar offer for Samsung and Pixels for $500 off. However, we could not locate further details. Share with us in the comments if you know more!

