T-Mobile's latest freebie had customers lining up around the block

TL;DR The latest T-Mobile Tuesday free gift had customers lining up to claim a pink umbrella.

Some Reddit users referred to the quality of the freebie, while others questioned the hype.

The promotion was clearly a hit, with online images showing long lines at T-Mobile stores.

If there’s one thing that people everywhere love, it’s free stuff. T-Mobile Tuesdays are often about discounted goods and services, but the occasional free gift offered by the provider usually generates some buzz for this reason. Still, it might surprise some to see hundreds of people lining up for a free umbrella.

In a one-day giveaway on Tuesday, subscribers had the chance to grab themselves a pink T-Mobile brolly at their local store, and it seems they didn’t hold back. Posting on Reddit, user RedElmo65 shared images of the queues outside one T-Mobile site, with the line appearing to double-back on itself and dozens of patient punters in shot.

Another user in the Reddit thread responded,”What people will do for free junk.” But an umbrella can be very handy, especially at this time of year. It doesn’t take a marketing major to see the advertising benefit to T-Mobile, with the signature color standing out in wintery weather and the company logo emblazoned across the accessory.

Other replies discussed the quality of the umbrella, with the consensus seeming to be mostly positive. Several users described it as large and generally well-built, although others pointed out that the fabric seemed thin. One fairly commented, “Fabric is on the cheaper side, but what do you expect?”

Subscribers were able to claim their T-Mobile free gift through the T-Life app. Given that participants need to be on a qualifying plan to partake in the giveaway, some might argue that it isn’t an entirely free umbrella. Still, it was clearly a successful promotion.

