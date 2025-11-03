T-Mobile's latest freebie is perfect for winters, here's how to get one

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is giving away free beanies this Tuesday.

The offer is valid for all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile subscribers.

You can save the offer using the T-Life app and then visit a store to collect it.

Halloween has passed, and daylight saving time has just ended for the year. We’re officially into November, which means winter is upon us. And so, it’s the perfect time to stock up your wardrobe with winter clothing. A beanie is an essential part of the outfit, even if you live in regions that experience mild winters with little to no snow. And what’s better than a beanie that keeps your noggin warm but doesn’t cost a dime?

That’s right, you can get a beanie for free, and the only requirement for you is to be a T-Mobile subscriber. This Tuesday, T-Mobile will give away free beanies as part of its weekly subscriber rewards system. As The Mobile Report notes, this is a classic beanie in T-Mobile’s signature magenta color, featuring a black band and the carrier’s tiny logo. You can also flip it to get an even more minimal all-black design.

The offer is valid for regular T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile consumers.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Claiming your free T-Mobile beanie is a simple process. Head to the T-Life app, locate the offer, and save the product to your account under “My Stuff.” Then, you would have to visit a T-Mobile or Metro physical store to collect your freebie — and that may be the only tedious part of the entire process.

T-Mobile Screenshot

Note that not all locations qualify, but you can check if the store near you is dishing out free stuff using this store locator.

As with raffles and giveaways, expect only limited quantities. So, if you’re in for a beanie, be sure to act quickly. But if you miss out and absolutely want the beanie — or live in a far-off location where stores don’t have the offer, you might have some luck finding it on eBay, where there are plenty of other T-Mobile hats on offer too.

Follow