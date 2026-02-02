The latest T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is a touchdown for football fans

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR On February 3, 2026, T-Mobile stores will give away football-shaped food platters.

Only corporate-owned stores are participating; third-party outlets won’t have the freebies.

The platter features a T-Mobile logo and appears to have moderate capacity for snacks or party treats.

T-Mobile Tuesdays is T-Mobile’s wildly popular loyalty program, and the occasional freebies pair very well with T-Mobile’s deals and plans. T-Mobile gave away a cozy magenta blanket in December, and for February, the company plans to give away a football-shaped food platter.

The Mobile Report says that tomorrow, February 3, 2026, T-Mobile stores will hand out free football-shaped food platters. The platter is themed and shaped like a football, though it features a T-Mobile logo.

The image in the T-Life app indicates it can hold a good amount of food, too. Historically, the quality of the freebies hasn’t been amazing, but hey, they’re free (and can be claimed while supplies last). It remains to be seen just how good this platter is, but if you are a T-Mobile customer, it might just be worth a visit to your nearest T-Mobile corporate store.

Note that third-party stores will not have them, so you need to visit a corporate store to claim the freebie. If you manage to snag one, do share a picture with us!

