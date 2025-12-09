T-Mobile is giving away a cozy new freebie today, as previously rumored

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s new magenta blanket giveaway goes live today through the T-Life app.

You redeem the offer in the app and then pick it up at a participating corporate store.

There’s one blanket allowed per main account holder, while supplies last.

Last month, there were rumors that T-Mobile would soon be giving away a new physical goodie that’s perfectly suited for the winter: a magenta blanket. At the time, it was suggested that the blanket giveaway would likely happen on December 2 or 9. As it turns out, the latter of the two proved correct.

Right now, you can get a limited edition towel by heading to the T-Life app to redeem the offer. From there, you’ll need to go to a corporate location that is participating in the promotion. The full list of networks should be listed within the T-Life app. As usual, there’s one blanket per main account holder.

As you might expect, this isn’t a massive blanket by any means. According to one Redditor, it measures around 58″ x 42″. That said, it’s reportedly fairly comfy and, hey, it’s free!

The blankets are available for a limited time while supplies last, so if you want one, I’d head there as soon as you can today. If you do miss out, there’s always a chance you’ll have another opportunity in a few years, as this isn’t the first time T-Mobile has run such a promotion. That said, last time the blanket was black and so it at least changes up the style from time to time.

