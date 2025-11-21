T-Mobile Tuesdays may drop its coziest freebie yet

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A future T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will reportedly be a magenta-colored blanket.

It’s reported that “massive numbers” of blankets have reached stores across the country.

The item is expected to show up on the T-Life app on December 2 or December 9.

This week, we learned that the Apple TV “On Us” perk will no longer be fully free for T-Mobile customers. While you’ll have to start paying for your previously free benefit, at least there haven’t been any new changes to your T-Mobile Tuesday freebies. Speaking of which, we may now know one of the freebies you’ll get in the near future.

According to The Mobile Report, internal sources say that an upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie will be blankets. It’s reported that “massive numbers” of blankets have already started arriving at the carrier’s stores across the country.

It appears that these blankets will sport T-Mobile’s traditional magenta color. To make it even clearer that this is a gift from the Un-carrier, there will be a T-Mobile tag on one of the corners. It seems this blanket will be on the smaller side, so don’t expect to use it to cover your whole body.

It’s unknown when T-Mobile will start handing these blankets out. However, the outlet says it expects they’ll hit the T-Life app on December 2 or December 9.

