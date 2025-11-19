T-Mobile customers will soon have to pay for their Apple TV 'On Us' perk

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile will start charging $3 per month for the Apple TV “On Us” perk on January 1, 2026.

Customers who do not have the perk but still bill Apple TV through T-Mobile will start paying $12.99 per month.

The carrier has begun texting impacted customers about the change.

In what’s become the norm for streaming services these days, Apple TV increased its prices from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month in August. As it turns out, it seems carriers hate paying higher prices just as much as you do. T-Mobile has long offered Apple TV as a free “On Us” perk on most of its Plus and above plans, but that will come to an end soon.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile customers are beginning to receive a text message notifying them about their Apple TV “On Us” perk. The message mentions that, effective on January 1, 2026, you’ll start paying $3 per month for Apple TV. This means T-Mobile will still be paying $9.99 per month, but you’ll be expected to cover the $3 difference.

The text reads: T-Mobile: Apple recently announced a price increase, raising Apple TV subscriptions to $12.99/mo. As a T-Mobile customer, your plan includes a $9.99/mo benefit. There are no changes to your bill now but, effective 1/1/2026, your Apple TV will be $3.00/mo after your T-Mobile discount. To learn more about your benefit or remove your Apple TV subscription, visit T-Life. Since those texts started going out, T-Mobile has also updated its support page to address the Apple TV subscription price change. On that page, the company states that if you don’t have the “On Us” perk but pay for Apple TV through T-Mobile, you’ll start being charged $12.99 per month starting on January 1, 2026. So you’ll be paying the full price of the service after this date.

It looks like the Un-carrier is still offering the Apple TV six-month trial at no cost. However, if you let the subscription renew after the trial is over, you’ll be expected to pay the $12.99 fee.

