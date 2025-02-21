T-Mobile is giving you a Galaxy S25 in exchange for your old S10, virtually free of charge

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s new trade-in promo will save you up to $800 on a new Samsung flagship.

The offer is available for subscribers on a Magenta Max plan or those willing to switch to a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.

You can get the full trade-in credit by exchanging devices as old as the Galaxy S10, Note 9, or Pixel 6.

T-Mobile has some great trade-in deals for the newly launched iPhone 16e, and you can grab Apple’s mid-ranger virtually for free on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus, and Go5G Next plans. However, if you’re an Android aficionado like us, the carrier also has a similar promotion that will get you a free Samsung flagship instead.

According to user reports on Reddit, the un-carrier has an exciting trade-in deal for subscribers on a Magenta Max plan or those willing to switch to a Go5GPlus or Go5GNext plan, and it can save you up to $800 on a new Samsung device with an eligible trade-in. That means if you have an older flagship like the Galaxy S10 or the Pixel 6, you can get the Galaxy S25 practically for free. However, the discount will be applied via bill credits over 24 months.

If you’re not interested in the base Galaxy S25, you can also use this promo to grab the Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, or one of Samsung’s latest foldables. To get the full $800 credit, you’ll have to trade in one of the following devices in good condition: Samsung Galaxy S10 series, S20 series, S20 FE, Note 9, Note 10 series, Note 10 Lite, Note 20 series, S21 series, S21 FE, S22 series, S23 series, S23 FE, S24 series, Z Fold, Z Flip, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 2, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Z Flip 6, or Z Fold 6.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 series, 13 series, 14 series, or 15 series.

OnePlus 9 Pro or 10 Pro

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 8, 8 Pro, or Fold.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like