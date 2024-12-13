T-Mobile now offers up to $1,000 on select trade-ins in any condition

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has officially announced its new promotion that will give Go5G Next customers $1,000 for eligible phone trade-ins regardless of the condition.

These customers will be able to apply the credit toward an iPhone 16 Pro or Galaxy S24 Plus.

T-Mobile has traditionally been a little stingy with trade-ins compared to AT&T and Verizon. Where its competitors offer trade-in values of up to $1,000 on select phones in any condition, T-Mobile does not offer such a promotion. However, it looks like the carrier will be a little more charitable with trade-ins starting today.

Yesterday, we reported on a story that pointed to T-Mobile implementing a new promotion for Go5G Next customers. Just like the rest of the big 3, the un-carrier would start offering up to $1,000 on trade-ins for select devices in any condition that could be used toward the purchase of a new phone. The catch was that the only phones you could choose to apply the credit toward were the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 families. On top of that, the number of eligible devices for the trade-in was fairly limited.

This information was provided by a Reddit user who is an active T-Mobile community member and apparent employee, so there was no confirmation from T-Mobile at the time of writing. Fast forward a few hours, however, and now the company has made it official.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the network provider announced that new and existing Go5G Next customers can get an “iPhone 16 Pro ON US or Samsung Galaxy S24+ ON US” with select trade-ins in any condition. So it appears the trade-in credit doesn’t apply to any model in the iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24 series. Specifically, it looks like it will be your choice of a 128GB iPhone 16 Pro or a 256GB Galaxy S24 Plus.

As for eligible devices and how much credit to expect, the website doesn’t reveal the full list. However, it does offer a few examples of trade-in value for certain devices:

iPhone 16 Pro trade-ins: Save $1,000 on iPhone 13

Save $830 on iPhone 12 Pro

Save $415 on iPhone 6 Galaxy S24 Plus trade-ins: Save $1,000 on Galaxy S9

Save $500 on Galaxy S6

According to the firm’s website, the $1,000 off comes via 24 monthly bill credits. If you cancel the entire account before receiving the 24 credits, the “credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due.” These bill credits also end if you pay off the device early.

