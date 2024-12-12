T-Mobile may soon accept phones in any condition for its $1000 trade-in offers, with a few catches

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile Go5G Next customers will soon be able to trade in a phone regardless of the condition for the full $1000 credit, according to an alleged employee on Reddit.

This will only apply to select new devices and will also require you to have a qualifying trade-in device. This will primarily be older flagships like the Galaxy S22 Ultra or newer, as well as the iPhone 13 or newer.

The promotion will reportedly start December 13, though there’s no official confirmation from T-Mobile just yet.

Update (12/12/24, 6:53PM CST): It seems The Mobile Report has gotten a copy of the full document around this new promotion, and we’ve added these details into the original article.

It’s no secret that the big three carriers now reserve their best trade-in offers and promotions for customers on their highest-tier plans, and T-Mobile is no exception. While the Uncarrier remains more affordable overall and offers unique extras like free streaming perks, trade-ins are one area where its competitors arguably hold an edge. Both Verizon and AT&T are known for accepting select phones in any condition with a qualifying higher-tier plan, offering trade-in values of up to $1,000. However, it seems T-Mobile is about to level the playing field, as noted by Reddit user Tva-raylan, an active T-Mobile community member and apparent employee.

Reportedly, T-Mobile Go5G Next customers who purchase a new qualifying device will have the option to trade in an older phone for up to $1,000, regardless of its condition. There is, however, a slight catch (aside from needing Next, that is): not every phone will qualify for this any-condition offer.

It seems that The Mobile Report has also gotten hands on the documentation around this promotion and claims that the only phones that will initially qualify are the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 family. As for what you can trade in for the $1000 off in any condition offer? Let’s take a closer look at the charts below.

Galaxy S24 series trade-ins: Samsung Galaxy S9 series or newer

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or newer

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or higher

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or higher

Apple iPhone 11 Pro or newer

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G or 10 Pro 5G

Google Pixel 6 series or newer

Google Pixel Fold iPhone 16 series trade-ins: Apple iPhone 13 Pro or newer

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or newr

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5

T-Mobile will reportedly focus on higher-end devices, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra or newer and the iPhone 13 or newer. To be fair, other carriers also impose restrictions on eligible trade-ins, but they tend to be somewhat more flexible. As one Redditor noted in the same thread, Verizon was recently willing to offer a $1,000 trade-in credit for an iPhone 6S.

This new trade-in promotion is expected to launch tomorrow, December 13. Even better, it will reportedly apply to both upgrades and new customers or lines. Of course, it’s important to remember that, while the source has a solid track record, this information isn’t official. The launch date, terms, or conditions could still change. We’ve reached out to T-Mobile for confirmation and will update this post with any further details.

