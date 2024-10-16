This new hotspot from T-Mobile and TCL promises 5G data on a budget

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR TCL, in partnership with T-Mobile, has launched the Linkport IK511, a portable 5G hotspot.

This device utilizes 5G RedCap technology, offering a more affordable way to connect to T-Mobile’s 5G network.

The Linkport IK511 will be available for $96 at T-Mobile stores starting October 17.

TCL, in collaboration with T-Mobile, has released the TCL Linkport IK511, a compact 5G hotspot that stands out as the first commercially available device to support 5G RedCap technology. The device, which launches in T-Mobile stores on October 17, aims to bring reliable 5G connectivity to a wide range of devices.

The Linkport IK511 is a portable hotspot about the size of a small power bank. It connects to your laptop, tablet, or other compatible device via a simple USB-C connection and works across various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, and Linux.

According to the official product page, the device weighs just over an ounce and can achieve download speeds of up to 220Mbps and upload speeds of up to 120Mbps.

The Linkport allows users to connect via T-Mobile’s network wherever there’s coverage, meaning it’s a more flexible alternative to relying on public Wi-Fi networks, which can often be slower or less secure. What makes the LINKPORT IK511 stand out is its use of 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) technology.

Unlike regular 5G, which targets smartphones and other data-hungry devices, RedCap is aimed at lower-cost, simpler devices that need fast and reliable connections but don’t require the advanced features of full-scale 5G.

This means it’s not only perfect for giving your older laptop or tablet a 5G boost but also for powering a whole new generation of smaller, smarter devices. Some of the use cases that are currently being discussed are cellular connectivity for smartwatches, appliances, and smart home devices.

By focusing on core connectivity while cutting down on power consumption and costs, RedCap offers a simpler route into 5G, making it particularly appealing to consumers and businesses who need reliable internet without the need for a massive data plan.

While the Linkport IK511 is the first 5G RedCap device to hit the market, it likely won’t be the last. Other carriers, including AT&T, are working on similar 5G RedCap technology. Over the next few years, RedCap devices are expected to become more common as a middle-ground solution between full 5G and older 4G networks.

The Linkport IK511 is priced at $96. However, for a limited time, T-Mobile is offering a 50% discount when you add the device to a Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plan.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments