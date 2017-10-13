Technology can enable people to accomplish some truly amazing things. The internet specifically has enabled a massive shift in how people live and communicate. It’s now easier to talk to your doctors, find a significant other, and do your shopping. But, as we all know, some people use the internet to do some weird and questionable things. One man who goes by the name of Phillip Harrison did just that. Mr. Harrison tattooed himself with a T-Mobile logo for a free phone.

Yep.

Back on October 8, Mr. Harrison took to Twitter to make a request of T-Mobile CEO John Legere. It was pretty simple: hook me up with a free iPhone 8 and I’ll tattoo the T-Mobile logo on my arm. Mr. Legere is known for his social media prowess and unorthodox behavior so of course he agreed. Mr. Phillips got the tattoo, posted proof and by October 11 had his free iPhone 8 (along with some other swag) in hand.

We’re not here to pass judgment or tell anyone how to live their lives, but c’mon people. Don’t get a permanent tattoo for a free phone. There are plenty of reasons to get tattoos. Maybe you want to commemorate a special event in your life. Perhaps you want to motivate yourself with a tattoo that reminds you to do more. Heck, it’s even possible you want to get a tattoo of some of your favorite fictional carriers. But, a T-Mobile logo? Count us out.

If T-Mobile wants to brand their customers as walking billboards, that might be an interesting marketing technique. With the launch of the iPhone X, we have a feeling that there will be many more opportunities to do so.