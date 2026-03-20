T-Mobile rolls out another T-Life update aimed at fixing your biggest complaints

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile says the latest T-Life update will bring faster performance and expanded account management features.

Easy Switch and same-day DoorDash delivery are reannounced, after being introduced last year.

New additions include in-app number changes and more tools for switching, plan management, and generally avoiding store visits.

T-Mobile’s T-Life app hasn’t exactly had a smooth ride since launch, with ongoing complaints about bugs and reliability. Now, the carrier says it’s been listening to customer feedback and is rolling out another big update aimed at making the app faster and easier to use.

In a new post on its newsroom, T-Mobile outlines a broad set of changes coming to T-Life, positioning them as a way to reduce friction across switching, shopping, and account management. The company says the app now loads up to 30% faster, alongside backend improvements designed to reduce sign-in issues.

Some of the headline features from the announcement might sound familiar. T-Mobile is once again highlighting its “Easy Switch” system, which it says can help customers move from AT&T or Verizon in around 15 minutes. That core concept — along with the option to switch first and choose a phone later — was announced late last year, so we’re not yet clear on how the latest T-Life update improves this process.

The same applies to device delivery. T-Mobile continues to expand its same-day delivery option through DoorDash, letting you choose a delivery window and track your device in real time. The company is also bundling in a free year of DashPass for new customers.

Beyond switching and delivery, T-Mobile is continuing to shift more of the retail experience into the app. You can now check into a store from your phone, see how many people are ahead of you, and share the reason for your visit in advance. For simpler tasks, the expectation is that you won’t need to visit a store at all.

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The other part of the update aims to give you more control over your account. T-Life can check whether your existing phone or tablet is compatible if you want to bring your own device, and you can compare or switch plans directly in the app. There’s also the ability to change your phone number directly in T-Life, saving you a customer support interaction or an in-store visit. The app will walk you through how that change affects things like voicemail and billing before you confirm.

It seems T-Mobile is continuing to refine its all-in-one app approach, but some customers would be forgiven for feeling a bit jaded given past experiences. We’ll wait to hear how the updated app performs in day-to-day use — feel free to share your experiences with it in the comments.

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