Do you have an unusual T-Life notification that won't go away? You're not alone

TL;DR Some T-Life users are reporting a new bug where a persistent notification stays in the tray no matter what.

The notification claims that the app was disabled by the user, though this appears to just be a bug caused by the most recent T-Life update.

If you want to clear the notification yourself, there are third-party apps like TidyPanel that can help.

Are you seeing a strange alert in your notifications saying T-Life was disabled by the user? You’re not alone. Reddit is lighting up with reports of this strange new notification.

There’s no word on what’s happening just yet, though at least a few users confirm it showed up after a recent update. It’s likely just a small bug that will eventually be resolved by T-Mobile, though we’ve reached out for comment and will update this piece if and when we learn more.

Bothered by its presence in the app drawer? A few users suggest the app TidyPanel for Android, as it is capable of clearing most stubborn notifications. The good news is that the T-Life app still seems to be working the same as usual, so it shouldn’t impact it’s actual performance.

