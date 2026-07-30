T-Mobile’s new student plans cut the cheapest Essentials line to $30

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has launched discounted versions of three unlimited plans for students.

The cheapest option cuts one Essentials Saver line from $50 to $30 per month.

The T-Mobile student plans are limited to two lines and may come with less generous device offers.

T-Mobile has made headlines about plans for the wrong reasons lately, retiring some older plans and moving affected customers to newer, potentially more expensive options. But the carrier now has better news for students, with new discounted plans that bring its cheapest single Essentials line down to $30 per month.

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As spotted by The Mobile Report, the new Student Perks Savings options cover Experience Beyond, Experience More, and Essentials Saver. A single line costs $80, $65, or $30 per month, respectively, while two lines cost $130, $110, or $60 per month.

The biggest savings are on two lines of Experience Beyond, which drop from $170 to $130 per month. The Essentials Saver discount may be more useful for many students, though, cutting a single line from the regular $50 price to $30.

There are a couple of catches. The plans are limited to two lines and require student verification, while T-Mobile warns that its standard plans unlock better device offers than discounted ones. The lower monthly bill may therefore come with less generous phone promotions.

The plans are available now, although they are slightly tucked away. On T-Mobile’s plans page, you first need to scroll down and open the banner for discounts covering students, over-55s, military members, veterans, and first responders. After that, the student category can be selected from the plan filter at the top of the page.

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