T-Mobile subscribers can get a $5 ticket to Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Samsung / © & ™ 2026 MARVEL. ©2026 CPII & TSG

TL;DR T-Mobile subscribers will be eligible to redeem a $5 ticket to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day through the T-Life app.

Subscribers are also able to enter a sweepstakes to win a bundle that includes a Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Both these perks are available tomorrow, July 28.

T-Mobile offers subscribers perks each week through its (increasingly controversial) T-Life app. The quality of these T-Mobile Tuesdays bonuses varies, but tomorrow’s is more fun than most: subscribers will be able to nab a ticket to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day for $5.

As noted by The Mobile Report, the discounted tickets are redeemable through Atom Tickets. Each customer can redeem a single discounted ticket. We haven’t seen the fine print of the deal, but it’s safe to assume the $5 price is good for a regular screening. Still, that could save you $10 or more, depending on what your local theater charges.

T-Mobile customers will also be able to enter a sweepstakes to win a Spider-Man-themed Samsung bundle that includes a free Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Both these perks will be available in the T-Life app tomorrow, Tuesday, July 28.

T-Mobile celebrated 10 years of T-Mobile Tuesdays last month with travel deals and sweepstakes with swanky prizes like trips to Austin City Limits and $10,000 cash.

Follow