T-Mobile may soon offer a discount for users with a single line

TL;DR T-Mobile will reportedly offer a $5 monthly discount on single-line Go5G Plus and Next plans starting March 6.

Even with the discount, these plans remain costly, but at least they give T-Mobile a slight edge over Verizon and AT&T.

Nothing is official yet, but if the promo proves true, it seems likely we will get official details over the next few days or so.

It’s no secret that the big three networks reserve their best pricing for customers with multiple lines, driving many single users to prepaid plans, which tend to have much lower single-line rates. However, it seems T-Mobile is hoping to win over some of these customers — at least according to a leak from The Mobile Report.

The publication claims a trusted source indicates T-Mobile is planning to offer a $5 discount on its Go5G Plus and Next plans for single-line users starting March 6. That brings the cost down to $95 per month for Next and $85 per month for Plus, with taxes included.

While it’s nice to see single users getting a break for a change, a $5 discount is hardly a game-changer. Several prepaid carriers offer single-line service on T-Mobile’s network for significantly less. For example, Mint Mobile’s unlimited plan costs as little as $25 per month (paid upfront at $300 annually) and still provides unlimited data with no caps.

The fact that T-Mobile’s lower-tier plans aren’t eligible for this discount is also an odd move that limits the offer’s appeal.

That said, if T-Mobile is your preferred network, no prepaid carrier offers the same level of network priority as a mid-tier or higher T-Mobile plan. The only exception is Google Fi, which provides higher network priority than any other T-Mobile partner. If you want the very best T-Mobile’s network has to offer, there’s no true alternative.

For now, it’s important to note that this is just a leak. We’ve reached out to T-Mobile for further clarification. However, if the discount is indeed launching next week, an official announcement should be just days away.

