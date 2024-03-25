T-Mobile unveils a "Secret Baseball Button" alongside free MLB TV subscription

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR Starting March 26th, T-Mobile customers can claim their free year of MLB.TV subscription (valued at $149.99).

T-Mobile also introduced a Secret Baseball Button, which lets you switch between MLB.TV and a fake video call screen with one click.

Perfect for discreet Baseball viewing sessions at work, T-Mobile is offering anyone a chance to win the Secret Baseball Button.

Just in time for MLB Opening Day, T-Mobile is swinging for the fences by announcing two baseball-themed offerings for its customers. First up is a homerun: another year of free subscription to MLB.TV, valued at $149.99. This perk will be available starting tomorrow and will run through April 1st. T-Mobile customers can claim their subscription through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app.

But T-Mobile isn’t stopping there. To add a touch of playful (and perhaps slightly dubious) workplace fun, it’s introducing a “Secret Baseball Button.” This limited-edition device connects to your laptop via Bluetooth and allows for a one-click switch between watching MLB.TV and a screen resembling a work video call.

While the free MLB.TV subscription is a T-Mobile customer exclusive, anyone can enter to win the Secret Baseball Button device through SecretBaseballButton.com by March 31st. This quirky gadget might be a first of its kind, but its ethical implications for the modern workplace are a whole other ballgame.

This marks the ninth consecutive year T-Mobile has offered free MLB.TV to its customers. The service provides access to live and on-demand broadcasts of every out-of-market regular season game and in-market games on demand.

While baseball fans can rejoice, soccer fans were left disappointed when T-Mobile recently announced it won’t be continuing the free MLS Season Pass for the 2024 season.

