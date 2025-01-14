T-Mobile switches on satellite messaging for some Samsung users

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has activated satellite messaging for some Galaxy S24 users without notice.

The service connects automatically to the satellite network when a device is out of mobile range.

It supports text-only messaging for now, while emergency use depends on location.

T-Mobile is reportedly switching on its satellite messaging service for Samsung users who signed up for beta testing the service.

A Galaxy S24 user reported on Reddit that they were let into the carrier’s satellite messaging program without any text, notification, or email. The service was just switched on for them on their Magenta Max T-Mobile plan. The person also posted a screenshot of a Settings screen for Satellite networks, which says, “You’re subscribed. Satellite messaging is included with your account.” The screen also details how the service works.

It seems your phone will automatically connect to T-Mobile and Starlink’s satellite network when it’s out of mobile network range — no need to switch it on separately. The device will reconnect to a mobile network when it becomes available.

Reddit/RoosterIntelligent32

As expected, the satellite network only supports sending and receiving text messages. T-Mobile previously stated that it plans to expand to voice and data coverage in the future. There is no information yet on whether features like sending media, files, or location sharing will be included. The ability to contact emergency services will also vary by location and will only be available in select countries and regions.

Another Galaxy S24 T-Mobile user on a Go5G Plus plan chimed on Reddit, saying that they received a text about being let into the beta program for satellite texting but were unable to access the Satellite network menu in settings because they are on One UI 7 beta.

If you’re a Galaxy S24 user signed up for T-Mobile’s beta testing program for satellite messaging, it’s worth going to your phone’s settings to check if the service has been switched on for you. You might not get a text or email confirming the same.

T-Mobile also recently activated its satellite messaging service for LA wildfire victims. We’ve reached out to the carrier to check if the beta program for satellite messaging has officially kicked off and which devices will support the feature.

