T-Mobile will soon start using holograms to sell you Samsung Galaxy devices

TL;DR A test is taking place in select T-Mobile stores that will feature holographic displays of Samsung Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 will be the first products to appear as holograms in these stores.

The test is happening in New York, Seattle, and other markets nationwide.

The next time you walk into a physical T-Mobile store, you may see something eye-catching. The Un-carrier is running a test with Samsung Electronics America to show off some of Samsung’s products in a new way.

Announced today, select T-Mobile stores will begin featuring holographic displays of Galaxy devices. These holograms are set to appear in stores located in New York, Seattle, and other markets across the country. The first devices that will be featured on these holographic displays will be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Watch 8.

As for the reason why this test is being done, it appears to be an attempt to provide a more engaging look at these products. “This innovation gives customers a truly immersive look at our devices and the benefits they offer, while showcasing the cutting-edge performance and craftsmanship that make Galaxy products stand out,” said David S. Park, VP GM, T-Mobile Account, Samsung Electronics America.

In addition to showcasing the device, this also appears to be an attempt at highlighting Android features. “Through immersive and engaging product demonstrations, we’re able to showcase the latest Android features, applications and device capabilities in a visually stunning and memorable way,” states Tanya Madan, Director of Global Marketing for Android.

This test is being conducted in partnership with HYPERVSN, which is providing the technology. According to the company’s statistics, these 3D displays capture 10 times more attention than their 2D counterparts.

