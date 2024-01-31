T-Mobile could soon offer some customers a cool $1,300 off on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

TL;DR A leaked upgrade document suggests that T-Mobile could offer selected customers $1,300 in credits when trading in an older Galaxy Note device for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The selected customer must also be on or switch to the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plans.

Eligible customers are expected to be informed via SMS or email from T-Mobile starting February 2, 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the current talk of the town, and hardcore Samsung fans already have their units in their hand. If you’ve been waiting for a convincing offer to jump ship from your older phone, T-Mobile might have one for you.

According to a leak from The Mobile Report, T-Mobile could soon offer select customers a rather irresistible deal on the new Galaxy S24 Ultra. The carrier could offer an astonishing $1,300 in credits on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with an eligible trade-in, practically making the device upgrade free.

Who is eligible, though? Citing sources, the report mentions that eligible customers are likely to be those using an older Galaxy Note series device, possibly including the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10, and Note 10 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

The leaked document also details a few requirements to claim the offer: You must be “targeted.” This offer is not available to all T-Mobile customers.

A trade-in phone will be required to get the credit.

Customers need to be on or switch to the Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plans from T-Mobile. The fine print on the leaked offer indicates that the $1,300 is offered as credit over time. Customers will first receive the base value for the trade-in of their device. The remainder of the $1,300 will be split over 24 months of “recurring device credits.” If you leave T-Mobile early, you will forfeit the remaining credit.

Customers eligible for the offer will be notified via SMS or email from T-Mobile starting February 2, 2024. So, if you have an older Galaxy Note on T-Mobile, keep an eye out for an intimation from T-Mobile. Let us know in the comments if you receive the offer!

