T-Mobile restores device promotional discounts on certain plans, but here's the catch

T-Mobile used to offer good promotional discounts on its “segmented” rate plans for special categories of customers, such as those aged 55 and older, First Responders, and Military personnel. This allowed these users to score a great T-Mobile deal when switching to a new plan. However, last month, T-Mobile began cutting device promotional discounts on these segmented rate plans. But it seems the carrier is still trying to make up its mind, as deeper promotional discounts have returned for Android phones .

T-Mobile mentioned to Light Reading that it has launched additional new device promotions for customers on these segmented rate plans. Customers on T-Mobile’s 55+, military and first responders plans can also get a discount of up to $1,100 on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices. A T-Mobile representative offered the following quote to the publication:

We’re always updating the promotions we offer for new and existing customers. Our 55+/ Military/ First Responder plans already deliver savings that are unmatched in the industry — up to 40% less compared to our normal rate plans — and now we are launching an additional new device promotion for customers on top of that.

While this is generally good news as users get a better discount, the catch is that iPhones are not included in the new offer, while they were seemingly present in the older offer.