Some T-Mobile subscribers need to choose a new payment method

Google really wants to make it easy for you to spend money. Whether that’s on apps, books, movies, or subscriptions, Google would love nothing more than for you to pay for the stuff you want, using its services. As a result, Google Play supports a reasonably robust selection of payment options. Unfortunately, that list is about to get a little smaller, in a move set to affect some T-Mobile users.

The lion’s share of Play shoppers may pay by means of a credit or debit card, but there’s long been the option to do billing through your mobile carrier , instead. In recent years, though, Google and the carriers have been backing away a little from that solution, with Verizon and AT&T already having ended support. Now Google shares that T-Mobile is next on the chopping block (via Android Police ).

In an update to its accepted payment methods support page, Google explains that T-Mobile users are losing their carrier billing option:

On August 29, T-Mobile Phone billing won’t be accepted as payment method for new Google Play Store subscription sign ups. If you already have a Play subscription with T-Mobile Phone billing, to avoid any interruptions, update your payment method before September 2024.

While Google says this isn’t happening for a few more days, T-Mobile has already been removed from the page’s list of supported carriers. (Interestingly, Sprint remains as an apparent legacy holdover, despite its now-parent T-Mobile bowing out from this billing option.) And although Google’s language here calls specific attention to Play subscriptions, that seems to be positioned more as a heads-up advisory, and we really do appear to be losing the ability to pay through T-Mobile for all Play purchases — not just subscriptions.