T-Mobile's last outage may net you some compensation

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Users can contact T-Mobile’s support team to request that a bill credit be applied to their account for the outage last week.

The amount the carrier is offering varies by customer.

One customer was able to get as much as $80 in credits.

Last week, a massive outage affected hundreds of thousands of T-Mobile customers. If that unexpected downtime left your phone inactive, you may be eligible for compensation. However, it will require a small bit of work on your end, as this compensation won’t be applied automatically.

T-Mobile is currently offering bill credits to members who were affected by the July 27 outage. To get your bill credit, you’ll need to contact the carrier’s support team and make a request that a credit be applied to your account. The best way to go about it will probably be to get in touch through the T-Life app.

What the company is willing to offer appears to differ from customer to customer. One Reddit user says they were able to get as much as $80 in credits that will be applied over a span of six months. Another user claims they managed to get up to $60 in credits. However, it appears that the majority received between $5 and $15.

T-Mobile managed to resolve the outage by July 28. “We have fully restored service for all customers and sincerely apologize for the difficulties,” a representative confirmed. “We know that customers rely on us to stay connected to what matters most, and we appreciate their understanding as we prioritized resolution.” Despite bringing the service back online, it seems there have been lingering issues since then, according to Downdetector.

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