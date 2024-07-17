T-Mobile's network speeds leave Verizon and AT&T in the dust

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s cellular network takes the top spot in H1 2024 in various metrics according to Ookla’s latest Speedtest Connectivity Report.

The report reveals that T-Mobile’s network boasted the fastest speed, best consistency, and best customer ratings among the top three carriers in the US.

While AT&T trailed far behind in all metrics, Verizon secured a win by offering the best gaming experience over 5G.

T-Mobile‘s cellular network has maintained its pole position in almost all metrics in H1 2024, according to Ookla’s latest Speedtest Connectivity Report. Surprisingly, the carrier also has a higher customer satisfaction rating than AT&T and Verizon, despite making some questionable decisions that have outraged subscribers of late.

As per Ookla’s report, Speedtest Intelligence data collected in the first half of 2024 indicates that T-Mobile was the fastest carrier in the US with a Speed Score of 205.98. Its median download speed increased to 205.98Mbps, compared to 164.14Mbps during the same period last year, and it even led on the median upload speed and latency metrics. Verizon and AT&T trailed far behind, posting speed scores of 112.28 and 107.77, respectively.

T-Mobile’s 5G network also topped the charts with a Speed Score of 228.24, while Verizon took the second spot with 191.56 and AT&T trailed with a measly 131.63. Although T-Mobile’s network ranked first in terms of consistency, with 86.6% of its samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 5Mbps download and 1Mbps upload throughput, Verizon and AT&T weren’t far behind at 83.3% and 80.8%.

The report adds that T-Mobile also provided the best mobile video experience over both LTE and 5G, and it even managed to scrape a better score in customer satisfaction. However, Verizon offered the best gaming experience over 5G with a median game latency of 57ms.

T-Mobile’s dominance in the mobile landscape might help the carrier retain its user base in the short term. But its subscribers might be forced to look for other options if it continues with its recent practices of failing to honor Price Lock guarantees, pushing controversial bill credit policies, and employing questionable sales tactics.

