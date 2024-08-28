T-Mobile just greatly simplified the online trade-in process in three key ways

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked internal T-Mobile memo describes three key ways the carrier is enhancing the online experience for customer trade-ins.

Most notably, customers will now see their entire trade-in value reflected in monthly bill credits.

Customers will also see promo pricing totals reflected in their cart and have the ability to finance accessories without needing to hit a minimum price.

When you walk into a T-Mobile store to buy a new phone, you usually bring your current phone along to trade it in. However, you don’t need to go to a physical store to do this. Using the T-Mobile.com website or the T-Mobile app (or the T-Life app, which is essentially the same thing now), you can tell T-Mo what phone you currently own, pick out your new phone, and handle the whole upgrade transaction right from your couch at home. Not bad!

Unfortunately, this process has had three sore spots. According to a leaked memo distributed to store staff (via The Mobile Report), though, the Uncarrier will address these three issues starting August 29, 2024.

First, while checking out with a trade-in, you’ll no longer see an in-cart price that doesn’t match your future bill estimates. In other words, the summary you’ll get in your cart will be a lot clearer about what you’re buying, what you’re trading in, the value of the credits you’re receiving, and how this will affect your upcoming bills. This should make the check-out process less confusing for you — and save T-Mobile employees the headache of trying to explain it when you come into a store raging because your bill isn’t what you expected. Everyone wins!

Next, you’ll no longer be limited to financing accessories that meet the minimum cost of $49.99. Want to put a $20 case on your equipment installment plan (EIP)? You can do that. Want to put a $5 plastic phone stand on there, too? You got it. Interestingly, this change only applies to online orders. If you go into a store for your purchase, you will still be forced to pick accessories that cost $49.99 and up if you plan to put them on your EIP. This just further cements the benefits of doing this on your own.

Finally, and most importantly, your entire trade-in value will now be incorporated into your recurring device credits (RDC). Like the previously mentioned check-out transparency changes, this will make it clearer to you, the customer, exactly what you’re getting and what your future bills will look like after your trade-in.

If this is confusing, let’s look at a real-life example. You want to upgrade to a Pixel 9 Pro XL and have a Pixel 8 Pro to trade in. When you go through the trade-in process, T-Mobile will tell you that your Pixel 8 Pro is worth $375. However, it’s running a promotion right now that gets you $999.99 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, so your actual total is $999.99, meaning $375 off for the Pixel 8 Pro and a bonus value of $624.99.

Previously, while doing this trade-in, T-Mobile would immediately slice that $375 total off your bill. You’d then make EIP payments for two years on the $624.99. This leads to you expecting to see $41.67 off your bill each month ($999.99/24 months), but instead, you only see $26.04 off each month ($624.99/24 months). By your estimation, T-Mobile isn’t giving you the monthly credits you were told you’d get, so you storm into a store or call up a customer representative in fiery anger. No one has a good time with this.

With this new change, though, everything is in the bill credits — there’s no instant discount for your device’s trade-in. Your bill will show $41.67 saved each month for 24 months, just as you’d expect it to.

Once again, these three changes take effect tomorrow, August 29. If you’re waiting until September 4 to get the new Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you’ll get to experience these new changes then.

